Blinken addresses Iran’s possible involvement in Hamas attack Lester Holt sits down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he presses Blinken about questions over the U.S. limiting Iran’s access to $6 billion from the recent prisoner swap deal, and its possible role in the Hamas attack. We’ll have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 12, 2023