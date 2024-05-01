IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel
May 1, 202401:35

Nightly News

Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel

01:35

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for two and a half hours with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the latest proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release. In an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, Blinken criticized Hamas for not accepting Israel's ceasefire offer, while warning against an Israeli offensive in Rafah.May 1, 2024

Best of NBC News

