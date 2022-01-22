Blinken meets with Russian foreign minister in critical meeting over Ukraine
01:53
Secretary of State Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in hopes of diffusing tensions with Ukraine as Russian troops gather on the border. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell asked Lavrov if an invasion is likely as President Biden suggested.Jan. 22, 2022
