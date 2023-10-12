IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise unexpectedly withdraws from speaker’s race

Nightly News

Blinken on Israel-Hamas war and getting Americans out

02:53

Lester Holt sat down one-on-one with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ support of Israel and said the U.S. is doing everything it can to free hostages being held in Gaza.Oct. 12, 2023

