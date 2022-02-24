Blinken: Putin's invasion of Ukraine 'much bigger than NATO'
02:28
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells Lester Holt that sanctions against Russia are intended to "impose very severe costs" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Blinken says the crisis is "much bigger than NATO" and that President Putin is "re-exerting his sphere of influence to subjugate countries on his borders to his will."Feb. 24, 2022
