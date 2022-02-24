Blinken: Russian forces in place for 'major aggression against Ukraine'
02:28
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells Lester Holt that "everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine." Blinken says he believes the U.S. is not out of options, and stressed that "if Russia continues to escalate, so will we."Feb. 24, 2022
