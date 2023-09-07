Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘tangible progress’ in counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

As Ukrainian forces grind out their counteroffensive against Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists Ukraine is making advances. NBC News’ Richard Engel spoke to Blinken on the conflict and the potential meeting between Russian President Putin and Kim Jong Un. Sept. 7, 2023