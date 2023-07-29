Blinken sends warning to Nigerian military leaders behind coup

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a warning to the Nigerian military leaders behind a coup to oust the country’s democratically elected president, saying assistance and support from the U.S. is in jeopardy. NBC News’ Courtney Kube has the latest.July 29, 2023

