Blinken sends warning to Nigerien military leaders behind coup

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a warning to the Nigerien military leaders behind a coup to oust the country’s democratically elected president, saying assistance and support from the U.S. is in jeopardy. NBC News’ Courtney Kube has the latest. (Correction: The original headline and description for this story inadvertently misspelled Nigerien. This text has been updated.)July 29, 2023