Bloomberg under fire for alleged past remarks about women in the workplace

Bloomberg under fire for alleged past remarks about women in the workplace01:35
As Michael Bloomberg hits the campaign trail, the billionaire is facing renewed scrutiny of his conduct toward women in the business empire he built. The Washington Post reports that it reviewed thousands of court documents and interviewed former employees who allege Bloomberg used profane language about women and sexual matters. Bloomberg’s campaign is pushing back, saying he does not tolerate discrimination, while the former mayor says he is a “champion for women in the workplace.”