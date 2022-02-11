Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says01:27
UP NEXT
Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations01:45
Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing01:31
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden08:46
Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 602:03
Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'01:14
New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates02:28
Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices01:41
McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterization01:33
Army investigation faults Biden admin. for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal02:00
Congress facing growing pressure over lawmakers trading stocks01:28
Teams USA’s Chloe Kim faced highs and lows on the path to Beijing02:26
Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics01:25
The reward is worth the risk for snowboarder Shaun White’s fifth Olympics02:49
Inside Oklahoma’s booming marijuana industry02:14
Peloton announces major cuts and new leadership01:31
Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse cases01:30
Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with Putin01:42
Reports of J&J slowing Covid vaccine production spur concerns over variants01:35
U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols01:34
Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says01:27
A newly released autopsy report says comedy icon Bob Saget’s death was an accident, and that he most likely fell backways, fracturing his skull and causing a brain bleed.Feb. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says01:27
UP NEXT
Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations01:45
Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing01:31
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden08:46
Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 602:03
Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'01:14