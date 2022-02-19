Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time
The Beijing Winter Olympics marked bobsledder Kaillie Humphries’ first time competing for Team USA. Humphries, who previously represented Canada, earned her U.S. citizenship in December 2021 and was unsure whether she would be able to compete in Beijing.Feb. 19, 2022
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time
