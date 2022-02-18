IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Bobsledding legend Elana Meyers Taylor’s gold medal motivation: her son

02:16

As Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor competes in the Beijing Games, her fourth Olympics, she has an even stronger source of motivation: her son, Nico, who was born premature and has Down syndrome. Meyers Taylor and her husband, fellow bobsledder Nic Taylor, work hard to balance training and teaching Nico that there are no limits.Feb. 18, 2022

