Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict
Feb. 25, 2024

    Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict

Nightly News

Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict

01:44

Newly-released police body camera video shows 16-year-old Nex Benedict describing a fight they had in school just one day before their death. The next day, Nex’s mom called 911 to report they were having trouble breathing. NBC News’ Priya Sridhar reports.Feb. 25, 2024

    Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict

