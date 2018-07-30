Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

News

Bodycam footage of Minneapolis police shooting released

Protesters interrupted a prosecutor’s announcement Monday that the officers who shot and killed Thurman Blevins last month will not be charged.Jul.30.2018

Nightly News

  • NBA star LeBron James’ I Promise school opens for first day

    01:24

  • Florida paramedics suspended after mother dies

    01:21

  • Bode and Morgan Miller speak out after daughter's drowning

    02:36

  • Former top FEMA official accused of sexual harassment

    01:00

  • Trump threatens to shut down government over immigration

    01:46

  • TSA’s ‘Quiet Skies’ program raises privacy concerns

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News