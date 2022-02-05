IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke

01:51

Minneapolis police shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke as they carried out a no-knock warrant. In the footage, Locke is seen lying under a blanket holding what police say is a gun. It’s unclear if Locke, who was not named on the search warrant, was ever aware it was police entering his home. Authorities said they will conduct a transparent investigation.Feb. 5, 2022

