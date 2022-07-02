Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man

Akron, Ohio, is bracing for July 4th protests following a deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. According to a lawyer for Walker’s family, authorities told the family at least eight police officers fired more than 90 shots, 60 of which struck Walker. Police say Walker posed a “deadly threat,” starting with his refusal to comply with a traffic stop and that they heard shots fired from his car.July 2, 2022