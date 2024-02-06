IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "I think I can win the White House"

    02:19

  • New Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea despite U.S. military hitting back against Iran-backed militants

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

    01:42

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

    02:32

  • Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain

    02:11

  • Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

    01:59

  • Middle school students write heartfelt thank you letters to their teachers

    03:01

  • FBI team works to protect people from common online scams

    02:38

  • Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

    01:55

  • NBC Poll: Trump increases lead over Biden, now up by 5 points

    02:03

  • Firefighters battle deadly wildfires in Chile

    01:19

  • Fallout across the region after U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:43

  • Evacuation orders in parts of California as dangerous storm brings strong winds, heavy rain

    02:02

  • Crossing guard who worked at CA elementary school for almost 20 years receives emotional sendoff

    02:16

  • Norfolk Southern CEO discusses Ohio toxic train derailment 1 year later in exclusive interview

    03:00

  • Authorities identify victims in deadly Florida plane crash

    01:46

  • California braces for powerful storm with millions at risk for flooding, strong winds

    01:00

  • Voters and lawmakers react to U.S. retaliatory airstrikes

    02:31

  • U.S. expands airstrikes in Middle East

    02:26

Nightly News

Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

01:29

Boeing said a worker at a company that supplies 737 fuselages had discovered two holes that might not have been drilled according to specifications. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said the finding was not an immediate safety issue and that all 737s can continue operating safety. But he said Boeing staff would "have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered planes." NBC News’ Tom Costello reports. Feb. 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "I think I can win the White House"

    02:19

  • New Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea despite U.S. military hitting back against Iran-backed militants

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

    01:42

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

    02:32

  • Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain

    02:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All