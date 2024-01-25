IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Boeing's CEO meets with U.S. lawmakers

The CEO of Boeing, Dave Calhoun defended the company's safety records in Washington, D.C. today. Lawmakers are demanding answers after a door plug on a Boeing built airplane, operated by Alaska Airlines, exploded out of the aircraft mid-flight. Jan. 25, 2024

