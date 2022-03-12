Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

Along the East Coast, powerful wind and rain swept through causing power outages and damage. In Florida, a waterspout turned into a tornado sent beachgoers scrambling to safety. In Atlanta, more than 50,000 lost power, and in Virginia, winds reached up to 50 miles per hour.March 12, 2022
