Nightly News

Bone-chilling cold in the U.S. sparks climate change skepticism as experts speak out

01:19

Experts say the arctic blast is further evidence of climate change. Weather experts at NOAA responded on Twitter to skepticism from the president, writing that, “winter storms don't prove that global warming isn't happening."Jan. 30, 2019

