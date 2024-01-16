IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

01:29

The Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to Texas officials demanding they "cease and desist" blocking U.S. Border Patrol's access to a section of the border. NBC News' Morgan Chesky reports that it comes after federal officials say they were blocked from helping migrants drowning in the Rio Grande.Jan. 16, 2024

    Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

