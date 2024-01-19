IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets

    02:04

  • Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze

    01:39

  • Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss

    02:00

  • Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.

    01:22

  • DOJ releases scathing investigation into Uvalde law enforcement response

    03:04

  • Unrelenting winter storm impacting tens of millions across the U.S.

    02:20

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43

  • Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans

    01:51

  • Roseland Portrait Project celebrates people from Chicago south side neighborhood

    01:44

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

    02:00

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

Nightly News

Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way

01:54

Nikki Haley is facing new attacks over her border proposals as the NH primary looms. Meanwhile, frontrunner Donald Trump is promising to replace what he calls President Joe Biden’s lax border policies with a tougher approach. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has late details. Jan. 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets

    02:04

  • Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze

    01:39

  • Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss

    02:00

  • Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.

    01:22

  • DOJ releases scathing investigation into Uvalde law enforcement response

    03:04
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All