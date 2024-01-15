IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Border Patrol prevented by Texas officials from intervening to help drowning migrants, WH says

Nightly News

Border Patrol prevented by Texas officials from intervening to help drowning migrants, WH says

01:39

The drowning of three migrants, a woman and two children, is escalating tensions between the White House and the state of Texas. The White House said Texas officials in Eagle Pass prevented Border Patrol agents from providing emergency assistance by blocking agents’ access to a city park with a boat ramp. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports.Jan. 15, 2024

