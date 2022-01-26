Boris Johnson’s inner circle under investigation over lockdown parties
While strict lockdowns were in place last year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured outdoors, drinking wine with colleagues – one of several events that has come to light, prompting fierce criticism. Reports say the results of an official internal investigation could emerge within days.Jan. 26, 2022
