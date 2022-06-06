Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Boris Johnson has survived the Conservative Party no-confidence vote, with nearly 60 percent of the party voting in favor of him. Johnson was under fire for months over a series of parties held by his staff during the height of Covid. A report released last month said Johnson and his staff did break the rules by having a birthday party in 2020 Johnson attended a colleague’s farewell party. Though he remains, a recent survey says 59 percent of the British public want the Prime Minister gone.June 6, 2022