    Boston high school teaches students 'the science of happiness'

Boston high school teaches students ‘the science of happiness’

At the Noble and Greenough School near Boston, students are learning “The Science of Happiness,” which models a Yale class and aims to redefine happiness. NBC News’ Kate Snow shares more about how the course teaches students to be happy now and not only when they reach a goal.Feb. 14, 2023

