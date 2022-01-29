Boston hit hardest by winter storm whiteout

Boston is facing a historic blizzard with fierce winds and crushing waves along the coast. Plunging temperatures and fast snowfall made the cleanup even more difficult. Drivers were urged to stay home as travel took a treacherous turn.Jan. 29, 2022
