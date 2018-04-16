Feedback
Boston Marathon bombing survivor pens children’s book featuring dog that changed her life

 

Jessica Kensky and her husband Patrick Downes were both injured during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The couple released a children’s book featuring Rescue, Kensky’s service dog, who helped her navigate life after the attack.

U.S. News

Ex-Navy SEALs, former cops team up to track down missing kids
Video

U.S. news
Seven inmates killed at South Carolina maximum security prison after hours of fighting

BREAKING
Trump 'morally unfit to be president,' Comey says in TV interview

U.S. news
U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson goes on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges

World
Prominent gay rights lawyer self-immolates in environmental protest

U.S. news

World News

Young migrants trapped in Greece find that life in West isn't what they hoped for

SPECIAL REPORT
U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson goes on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges

World
Britain eyes former colonies to plug post-Brexit trade gap

Brexit Referendum
France convinced Trump to keep U.S. troops in Syria, Macron says

World
Putin warns of global 'chaos' after U.S.-led strike on Syria

World
