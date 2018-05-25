Feedback
Boxing champ Jack Johnson posthumously pardoned by Trump

 

Johnson’s story was brought to Trump’s attention by actor Sylvester Stallone, who stood with former champ Lennox Lewis by the president’s side as he issued the posthumous pardon.

Glowing destruction: Watch Hawaiian lava flow that has displaced thousands
U.S. news
Harvey Weinstein surrenders at NYC police station to face sex charges

BREAKING
Hot cars and kids: Study shows killer temps hit in an hour

Health news
Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson baby powder cancer lawsuit

U.S. news
Cancer drug spending doubled in last 5 years, report says

Health news

World News

Ireland's choice: Voters weigh abortion ban's future
Europe
Iran gives E.U. deadline to salvage nuclear deal

World
Indian restaurant explosion in Mississauga, Canada, wounds 15

World
Social media rumors trigger violence in India; 3 killed by mobs

World
What went wrong for Trump in North Korea? Everything

What went wrong for Trump in North Korea? Everything

ANALYSIS
