    Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

Nightly News

Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

02:10

Four people are dead and dozens are injured after an Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri. The train collided with a dump truck, causing eight cars and two locomotives to go off the tracks. Following the accident, Boy Scouts raced to the rescue, pulling passengers out of the flipped cars.June 28, 2022

  Now Playing

    Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

