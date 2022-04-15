Brain tumor diagnoses lead to radiation investigation in New Jersey township

A New Jersey town is trying to understand a heartbreaking mystery of dozens diagnosed with brain tumors across three decades. Al Lupiano and his wife, Michele, share a rare non-cancerous brain tumor diagnosis. After the death of his sister, Lupiano found more people with the same diagnosis. He says they share one commonality: they either went to or worked at the same high school in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. Woodbridge’s mayor has begun an investigation for radiation on school grounds.April 15, 2022