    Brett Favre 'aggressively' lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

Nightly News

Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

01:38

NFL hall of famer Brett Favre is under growing pressure after a new court filing revealed Favre waged “a campaign to aggressively lobby” for millions of dollars from the state welfare agency to build a volleyball facility and a football practice facility. Favre’s lawyer said he behaved honorably and did not know the state grants came from federal welfare funds. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has more details on the investigation.Sept. 26, 2022

    Brett Favre 'aggressively' lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

