    Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

Nightly News

Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

02:43

Football great Brett Favre allegedly used his clout to urge Mississippi’s then-governor Phil Bryant to spend millions of taxpayer dollars – funds intended to lift kids out of poverty – to test an unproven concussion treatment. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has details on the allegations, which are part of a broader scandal relating to misused welfare funds. Favre has denied any wrongdoing.Nov. 22, 2022

    Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

