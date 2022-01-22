Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in notebook, FBI says
The FBI says it discovered a notebook alongside Brian Laundrie’s remains, and in it Laundrie said he was responsible for Gabby Petito’s death. Laundrie’s body was found in a Florida nature preserve following Petito’s disappearance and the discovery of her remains in Wyoming.Jan. 22, 2022
