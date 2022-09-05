IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 21

    01:52

  • Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast

    01:19

  • Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

    01:19

  • Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47

  • Severe weather hitting many U.S. states this Labor Day

    01:57

  • Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:55

  • Performing in the park: the non-profit making arts accessible to all

    02:49

  • NFL testing safer helmets

    02:33

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart makes first court appearance

    01:51

  • Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59

  • Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:10

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

  • Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

    02:32

  • Former President Trump’s First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

    01:44

  • Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

    02:27

  • SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

    02:03

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

Nightly News

Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

01:39

Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss is the third female to take on the role and is being compared to Margaret Thatcher as she faces inflation, strikes and a recession while promising tax cuts. Truss is also hoping to affirm Britain’s long standing special relationship with America. Breaking with tradition, Truss will be appointed in Scotland by Queen Elizabeth due to the monarch's mobility issues.Sept. 5, 2022

  • Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 21

    01:52

  • Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast

    01:19

  • Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

    01:19

  • Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All