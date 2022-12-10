IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Police officers often punished for coming forward in sexual harassment cases

    03:37

  • Jumping on the AI self-portrait trend? Here’s what cyber security experts are warning.

    01:50

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent

    02:05
    Brittney Griner back in U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:38
    Dr. Anthony Fauci: extended interview

    07:20

  • Celine Dion reveals stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

    01:25

  • Black families in Arizona disproportionately investigated by CPS

    03:41

  • Therapy dog on a mission of compassion and acceptance

    01:20

  • House passes same-sex, interracial marriage protections

    01:30

  • Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

    01:33

  • Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic

    01:38

  • Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap

    04:19

  • Paul Whelan’s brother speaks out about Brittney Griner release

    01:40

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one with Lester Holt

    04:52

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ named Time Person of the Year

    01:35

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series set to be released tomorrow

    01:18

  • New treatment could help melanoma patients

    01:38

  • Germany arrests dozens in far-right coup plot

    01:23

  • China rolling back harsh Covid restrictions after mass protests

    01:29

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu

    01:59

Nightly News

Brittney Griner back in U.S. after Russian imprisonment

02:38

WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S., touching down in Texas where military doctors will check her physical and mental health and where she reunited with her wife Cherelle. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on the prisoner swap.Dec. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

