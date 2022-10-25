IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition

    02:24

  • 5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down

    01:29

  • Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients

    03:40

  • Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

    01:50

  • Oz, Fetterman preparing to face off in critical debate

    02:03

  • Lions rescued from Ukrainian war zone arrive at new Colorado home

    01:38

  • Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones

    02:59

  • Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut ties

    02:01

  • Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse

    01:18

  • Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three months

    01:00

  • Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds

    01:58

  • Covid, flu and RSV converge, fueling concerns of a winter ‘tripledemic’

    02:23

  • Gunman kills two at St. Louis high school

    02:27

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:22

  • Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

    03:03

  • South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

    00:46

  • Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground

    02:09

  • Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05

Nightly News

Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges

01:32

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s appeal against her conviction on drug charges was rejected by a Russian court after she pleaded for leniency. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on Griner’s prison sentence.Oct. 25, 2022

  • St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition

    02:24

  • 5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down

    01:29

  • Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients

    03:40

  • Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All