Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

WNBA star Brittany Griner was found guilty of possessing and smuggling drugs despite her emotional plea that it was an accident. Griner testified that she had “no intent to break any Russian laws.” The judge sentenced her to nine years and a roughly $16,000 fine. Now all eyes are on President Biden who has proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and jailed American businessman Paul Whelan.Aug. 4, 2022

