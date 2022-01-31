When Covid shut down Broadway, 34-year-old actress Emily Walton decided to finish her college degree. Her castmates from the musical “Come From Away” surprised her by inviting the president of Southern New Hampshire University to present her diploma and a cap and gown.Jan. 31, 2022
Broadway actress gets college graduation surprise
