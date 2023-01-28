IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:58

  • Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

    03:09

  • At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27

  • Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:14

  • GDP went up 2.9% in fourth quarter, unemployment remains at 50-year low

    01:49

  • Black bear snaps hundreds of selfies using motion-sensor camera

    01:19

  • FBI cracks down on major ransomware gang

    01:26

  • Russian airstrikes kill at least 11 in Ukraine following U.S. tank announcement

    01:41

  • Police officers testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:45

  • Five ex-officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death

    03:28

  • Southwest CEO: Airline ‘almost cannot apologize enough’ for holiday travel chaos

    03:35

  • DeSantis blocks AP African American studies course in Florida

    02:12

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shooting

    01:44

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

Nightly News

Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

01:58

Popular Broadway play “Leopoldstadt” sends a powerful message as NBC News’ Harry Smith reports on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The show tells the story of a Jewish family in Vienna.Jan. 28, 2023

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:58

  • Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

    03:09

  • At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27

  • Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All