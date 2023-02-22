IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska meatpacking plant facing harrowing child labor accusations

    03:15

  • Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation

    01:35

  • Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online

    01:24

  • Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster takes stand in murder trial

    01:39

  • Putin blames West for war in Ukraine

    01:35

  • Biden makes defiant address on Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

    02:14

  • Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog

    01:49

  • Airlines making changes ahead of spring break travel rush

    01:32

  • East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution

    01:38

  • Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting

    01:31

  • Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

    01:34

  • Inside Russia’s key ally Belarus as Eastern offensive grinds on

    01:09

  • Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine

    04:56

  • Howard University breaking barriers as nation’s only all-Black college swim team

    02:13

  • A beacon of hope in Chicago for Ukrainian refugees

    02:49

  • Los Angeles bishop found murdered in home

    01:48

  • CEO of Norfolk Southern train company meets with Ohio residents

    01:46

  • Family of former President Jimmy Carter gathers in Plains, Georgia

    01:55

  • President Biden will travel to Poland ahead of one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:05

Nightly News

Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports

01:44

The National Brotherhood of Skiers has helped advocate for a greater representation of Black people in winter sports for 50 years. NBC News’ Steve Patterson joined their annual convention to learn more about their goal of seeing more Black athletes on Olympic podiums.Feb. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska meatpacking plant facing harrowing child labor accusations

    03:15

  • Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation

    01:35

  • Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online

    01:24

  • Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster takes stand in murder trial

    01:39

  • Putin blames West for war in Ukraine

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All