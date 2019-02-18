Nightly News

Brothers questioned in Jussie Smollett case step forward publicly

01:46

After investigators found the only two men on surveillance in the area where Jussie Smollett says he was attacked, those men are now working with detectives, claiming it was Smollett who paid them to stage and fake a crime.Feb. 18, 2019

  • American companies being targeted by renewed cyber attacks from China and Iran

    01:11

  • Navy veteran identified as ‘kissing sailor’ in WWII photo dies at 95

    01:20

  • Man rescued from quicksand inside Zion National Park

    01:01

  • American and British ISIS brides plead to return home

    01:16

  • Five best friends elected to Colorado’s State Senate

    02:00

  • Ukraine military forces preparing for potential showdown at sea with Russia

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All