Bruce’s Beach returned to family righting a nearly century-old wrong

100 years ago, Bruce’s Beach was a sort of paradise for Black Californians in an otherwise rigidly segregated Los Angeles. Charles and Willa Bruce built a cafe and a dance hall there. However, the local town council condemned the property through public domain, claiming that it was needed for a park. The land sat vacant for decades. The Bruce family finally now finally has their beach back. NBC News’ Harry Smith shares their story.July 20, 2022