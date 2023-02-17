IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bruce Willis' condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia

Nightly News

Bruce Willis' condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia

Legendary actor Bruce Willis' condition has progressed into frontotemporal dementia, which has no cure, his family says. NBC News' Rehema Ellis shares more about his diagnosis.Feb. 17, 2023

