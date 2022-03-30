Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
01:12
Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that results from damage to portions of the brain responsible for language. Willis’s family shared that he will step away from acting to manage his health. March 30, 2022
