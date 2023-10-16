IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday

Nightly News

Brussels shooting that left 2 dead being investigated as terror attack

01:58

Police say a gunman in Brussels, Belgium shot and killed two Swedish citizens, leaving the city on high alert. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has the latest updates on the situation being investigated as a terror attack.Oct. 16, 2023

