Brutal cold isn’t going anywhere

 

NBC News’ Ron Mott reports that relief isn’t coming anytime soon for much of the United States, from the upper Great Plains to New England, where millions are dealing with bitterly cold temperatures.

U.S. News

America's rifle: Why so many people love the AR-15

SPECIAL REPORT
Bronx apartment fire kills 4 children, 8 others

DEVELOPING
Troy police vow to solve murders of Shanta Myers, girlfriend, kids

U.S. news
With brutal cold here to stay, Trump extols the virtues of global warming

U.S. news
Connecticut judge denies petition to grant elephants legal 'personhood'

U.S. news

World News

Analysis: Trump's 'America First' foreign policy isolates U.S.

ANALYSIS
Tea and karaoke become daily obsession for China's older crowd

Karaoke is a rather different experience for China's baby boomers

China

Former pro soccer player becomes president of his native country

Sports
Two Romanians arrested for hacking into 123 D.C. police surveillance cameras before inauguration

Investigations
Charging decision in Justine Damond shooting won't be made until next year

U.S. news
