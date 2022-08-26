Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has been accused of involvement in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl last year while attending San Diego State University. According to a new civil lawsuit, Araiza raped a drunk high school senior at an off campus party before leading her to a room where she was sexually assaulted by multiple teammates. Araiza’s attorney said, “he’s adamant that he never forcibly raped her and never raped her by means of intoxication.” San Diego State University, the Buffalo Bills, and the NFL have been accused of turning a blind eye to the case.Aug. 26, 2022