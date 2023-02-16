Buffalo mass shooter given ten life sentences in prison

HCA neurosurgeon says lives ‘absolutely’ have been lost due to hospital chain’s behavior04:08
Actress Raquel Welch dead at 82 years old01:11
Defense Secretary Austin speaks out about shot down unidentified objects01:58
Michigan State University community reeling after deadly mass shooting on campus01:37
- Now Playing
Buffalo mass shooter given ten life sentences in prison01:38
- UP NEXT
Ohio residents demanding answers after train derailment and burning chemicals02:01
Black patients face historically longer waiting times for kidney transplants due to outdated test02:24
Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath01:34
Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign01:11
Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded03:55
Songwriter creates personalized, tiny anthems for everyday people01:48
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies Alex ‘didn’t seem to be afraid’ after murders01:39
Ukrainian forces running low on ammunition01:31
White House speaks on unidentified objects being shot down02:03
Boston high school teaches students ‘the science of happiness’02:43
Flight from Hawaii plunged into extreme dive before recovering02:00
Russia hits more than a dozen Ukrainian cities in new offensive02:28
Over 35,000 people killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria02:56
U.S. shoots down another unidentified object03:25
U-Haul driver hits 8 people in Brooklyn01:23
HCA neurosurgeon says lives ‘absolutely’ have been lost due to hospital chain’s behavior04:08
Actress Raquel Welch dead at 82 years old01:11
Defense Secretary Austin speaks out about shot down unidentified objects01:58
Michigan State University community reeling after deadly mass shooting on campus01:37
- Now Playing
Buffalo mass shooter given ten life sentences in prison01:38
- UP NEXT
Ohio residents demanding answers after train derailment and burning chemicals02:01
Play All